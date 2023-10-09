No, Formula E is not our favorite branch of motorsport either. But you should still give the electric Formula cars a chance. Once you have mastered the additional racing elements, you can enjoy electric racing. And with a Formula E car like DS’s, followers of the online powder king must be extra interested in the FE.

Today DS presents the car for next season. The DS E-tense FE23, as its full name is, is gold chrome. He could be right out of a random GTA Vgarage available. Just like last year, Jean-Eric Vergne and the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne can take a seat in the DS Formula E car. Both drivers have experience in F1 and have both won a Formula E championship.

DS in Formula E

DS entered Formula E in 2015 together with Virgin Racing. After three years, the partnership ended and the Citroën-derived brand transferred to a Chinese party to form the DS Techeetah team. Last year that also came to an end and a new covenant was established. This time with Dragon Racing and Penske Autosport. For the 2023/2024 Formula E season, DS will only work with Penske.

In the years that DS has been active in Formula E, the brand has completed 105 races. Sixteen of these were won. Partly because of that victory, DS now has four championships. Not bad. Last season Vergne took fifth place among drivers. DS finished in exactly the same place among the manufacturers. The goal for this year? Going for gold, we suspect.