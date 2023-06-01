DS Automobiles presents the Esprit De Voyage Collection, inspired by the world of fashion.

Introduced on DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models, the collection is full of equipment and exclusive details. “DS Automobiles has always stood out for its attention to detail, refinement and technology, pillars that give life to a line up of distinctive products. L’ The brand’s excellence now finds its maximum expression in the Esprit de Voyage collection: a top setting which, through materials and stylistic details, best expresses the art of travel according to DS, i.e. the reinterpretation of travel in a more conscious and sustainable key.



Interview : Alessandra Mariani, – DS Italia Marketing Director.

This new Collection represents our intention to offer our customers a premium holistic experience through increasingly equipped versions and, at the same time, underlines our commitment to an electrified future. A world in which DS has believed since its very first steps and which also sees us at the forefront of Motorsport in the Formula E world championship” he declared Alessandra Mariani, – DS Italia Marketing Director. The Esprit de Voyage collection refers to the concept of the art of travel and underlines the experience of the DS Automobiles craftsmen, through distinctive and refined traits that unite all the models involved. Starting from the signature of the Brand, highlighted several times on the exterior and on interior details such as the sill and the rear-view mirror caps, personalized through a design engraved with a special laser motif, which gives the models a feeling of further movement and aerodynamics . DS 4 Esprit de Voyage is characterized by extra standard elements, including the characteristic 19” Cannes wheels, diamond-finished with matt lacquer, which have a new matt anthracite gray colour. In addition, the model is equipped with DS Extended Head up Display, DS Iris System infotainment, DS Smart Touch, DS Drive Assist 2.0 level 2 autonomous driving and DS Matrix LED Vision headlights and adds the power seats package with massage and ventilated front seats, steering wheel heated, electric tailgate, aluminum pedals and soundproofed side windows.

Subscribe to the newsletter

