A few weeks ago the radio market began to sketch a possible separation at the end of the year between Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin, with the British team that has already identified the perfect replacement for the expert German champion, or the Spanish Fernando Alonso, a passion for Lawrence Stroll, who could leave the wheel of his Alpine to the young and talented Oscar Piastri. The indiscretion that started from Germany was recently also relaunched by the Swiss from Blick. At present we are only talking about rumors, also driven by the fact that Vettel has a contract expiring at the end of the championship and that the Aston Martin seen so far is anything but a car capable of allowing him to compete for the top positions of the standings.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion did not hide the importance of results in his decision to continue or not: “It will depend on how the season goes“And – as has already happened in recent years – has repeatedly emphasized its interest in the environmental issue: “When I get out of the car I often think: it makes sense to travel the world and waste resources“, He recently pointed out to the BBC. Considering his focus on these issues, imagine a Vettel’s future in Formula E is not so imaginative, so much so that Thomas Chevaucher, head of the racing department of the DS Automobileheld out his hand to the German from the F1-insider columns: “Sebastian is very interested in the environment and climate change, just like us in Formula E. We would like to give him the opportunity to test a zero-emission car. But we don’t know to what extent he may be interested in continuing his career in Formula E “. DS Automobiles is present in the electric category with Techeetah winning three driver titles (two with Vergne and one with Da Costa) and two manufacturers. But also Gerhard Berger, boss of the DTMhas set his sights on Vettel: “I could imagine Sebastian as an ambassador of our electrical project “admitted the Austrian former Ferrari.