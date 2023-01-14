DS 2022 in Italy closed as the French premium brand could not wish for better. The constant growth in sales of its models has allowed the brand of the Stellantis group to register its own best odds ever in our country, with a 38% increase in market share in a premium market that is declining by 6%. Many record results obtained by DS over the past year, above all the best performance ever in December with 665 units registered and the best result obtained on LEV with 1,614 units sold over the twelve month period.

The latter figure is certainly the least surprising, given that DS has been pursuing a massive strategy for years electrification which continues to bear fruit: the range proposed today in Italy is in fact made up of the DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models, all also available in an electric or plug-in hybrid version with the E-TENSE signature. A decision that the French premium brand took several years ago: in 2019 DS presented a 100% electric range, becoming the following year the multi-energy brand with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. Special mention for DS 4which faced 2022 as the year of launch and affirmation: in just over twelve months of life it is already on the podium among the hybrid sedans on tap in the C segment with a share of over 12%.

“We are very proud of the sales and performance results that DS has achieved this year demonstrating that the quality of our products has been recognized by our customers despite our young age on the market – said Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of the DS brand in Italy – The cornerstone of the brand’s growth are our DS STOREs which in 2023 will go up to 60 points increasing our territorial coverage thanks to the investments that the dealers are making. In our DS Stores but also online, the customer is placed at the center of the buying experience thanks to the wide range of DS Automobiles services, such as the Only You programme, through which customers can enjoy premium-level experiences and take advantage of exclusive services such as ‘DS VALET’, ‘DS ASSISTANCE’ and ‘RENT A DS’”.