The company has 300 plants that produce more than 17 million boxes.

In recent years, cardboard has become a precious material in a world that seeks sustainability. A sustainability that preaches the elimination of plastic in favor of containers and packaging made with paper and cardboard, which are now experiencing a moment of splendor due, in part, to the exponential growth of trade on-line, following the health crisis. The British DS Smith has taken note of this change and it has redirected its production towards sustainable packaging, without forgetting cardboard recycling, becoming the largest operator in this sector in Europe.

With a history of more than 80 years, after its founding by the Smith family in East London, its packaging and packaging products for all sectors, from food to the automotive industry, have in corrugated cardboard their philosopher’s stone. A product that is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4% between 2020 and 2026. In fact, Jordi Cazorla, CEO of DS Smith for southern Europe, assures that in 2023 the company will not manufacture any plastic product. A statement that is reflected in the sale of its plastics division in March 2019 to the North American Olympus Partners for around 500 million euros.

A new direction that began in the 80s of the last century with the acquisition of European companies specialized in packaging of cardboard, such as the English St Regis Paper Company, the French Kaysersberg Packaging or the Swedish SCA Packaging. Its scope of action also extended to Spain, where it landed in 2014 with the purchase of Andopack for 45 million euros, which was followed by the acquisition of the Lantero Group in 2015 for a figure that was around 190 million euros. It also arrived in Portugal with the purchase of two companies in 2016. But the largest acquisition was that of the Spanish Europac in 2019. A group that had a turnover of around 1,000 million euros, which had more than twenty factories in Spain, France and Portugal and that involved a disbursement of 1,667 million euros. “Despite being the largest operation DS Smith has ever carried out, this made us number one in France and Portugal, but not in Spain, where Europac had a 2% market share. Here we go from being the fifth operator to the fourth and acquire a market share in the packaging 12% ”, says Cazorla. An acquisition that will generate synergies of 70 million euros in 2021 and that, according to the CEO, gives the measure of the importance of the Iberian market (Spain and Portugal) for the company. “It is one of the top five in which the company operates. In the last 10 years we have bought 18 plants in the world, five in the Iberian market. Of the 9,000 employees in the southern region of Europe, 2,500 are in Spain and Portugal ”.

With an eye on the growth of packaging to meet the demand of the trade on-lineAs confirmed by the 84% increase in DS Smith South Europe’s sales in this sector until September 2020, its commitment to innovation is also key. “We have made more than 100 new designs for e-commerce, we have replaced 650 plastic designs and in six months we have changed 22 million products from plastic to cardboard,” Cazorla lists.

A change that will be reinforced with the construction of two new factories in Bologna (Italy) and in central Poland, with an investment of around 100 million euros between the two, with the aim of meeting the growing demand not only in sectors such as online commerce, but also in packaging for hygiene and food. These items come in a year in which investment has been reduced, going from 179 million pounds (about 197 million euros) in 2019 to 135 million pounds in 2020 (about 148 million euros).

The British multinational continues to bet on its paper recycling division, with companies spread over more than 14 countries, three plants in Spain, and with a recycling volume of more than six million tons per year, “more than what we manufacture” , says the manager.

The company in figures

Globally, it has 300 plants in 34 markets that employ some 30,000 people that produce more than 17 million boxes. In Spain and Portugal it maintains 35 factories, with 26 of packaging, of which eight are DS Smith Tecnicartón, a specialty oriented to the industrial sector. Currently, the British company is listed on the FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange with a capitalization value of more than 5,134 million pounds (slightly more than 5,600 million euros). An origin that now has a turning point in Brexit. For Cazorla, far from commenting on what this process could mean for the company, he states that it will not have a great impact, since, remember, “90% of the business is outside of Great Britain.

Last December, the multinational presented the results for the first half of the 2020/2021 financial year (which runs from May to October). Some numbers that reflect the covid-19 crisis. Sales in this period amounted to 3,184 million euros compared to 3,513 million in the same period last year, with a net profit of 81.5 million in contrast to 188 in 2019. A fall that has been exacerbated in the southern area in Europe, with a drop of 14% compared to the rest of the markets where it operates, such as those of eastern and northern Europe (which contained the decreases in 7%) or in the United States, with 12%. “The drop was greater because the pandemic affected more and the confinements were more strict. Industrial sectors such as ceramics or the automotive industry, which account for 25% of demand, were considered non-essential and closed, something that did not happen in northern Europe ”.

A situation that had more repercussions in the first quarter of the year, from May to July, than in the second, with a 19% drop in demand in the Spanish market. “As of July it began to recover in this area of ​​Europe and in August it was already noticeable in Spain,” he adds.

In this general context, the company decided to suspend the dividend payment in 2020, but not in 2021. “We are confident that the business is running smoothly. The second wave of the health crisis has not affected much. We can think that the third wave will not have a negative impact either, ”Cazorla added.