The legendary SM Of DS Automobiles returns to the limelight with the project SM Tributea unique model created by the DS Design Studio Paris to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the brand, presented at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance. The project was born from the interaction with the community of enthusiasts, who in 2020, through the series of sketches #SM2020expressed the desire to retain the distinctive features of the original SM design.

DS SM Tribute concept

The SM, born in the 70s, was a symbol of innovation in the French automotive industry, characterised by aerodynamic lines of Robert Oprona powerful V6 engine and hydropneumatic suspension inherited from the DS, offering excellent comfort and performance.

DS SM Historic and SM Tribute

Your luxury interiors and cutting-edge features have contributed to its iconic status among collectors. The SM Tribute project, inspired by historical models, reflects this legacy, with a modern design which combines classic details, such as the elongated bonnet and the two-tone treatment.

DS SM Tribute SM Tribute Side SM Tribute rear 3/4 SM Tribute Front SM Tribute rear 3/4 Front light signature Rear light signature Cockpit dashboard Passenger seats DS SM Tribute concept

The iconic proportions of the SM are maintained, but the car appears more muscular and performing, with 22 inch wheels and innovations such as the 3D front screen.

The interior of the DS SM Tribute

The interiors of the SM Tribute project reinterpret the design of the 70s, maintaining iconic elements such as the shape of the dashboard and the instrument panel, enriched with modern innovations. The information is projected and the curved console, connected to the steer-by-wire steering wheelexpresses the avant-garde spirit of the brand.

Cockpit dashboard with steer-by-wire steering wheel

The light interiors, in leather and Ivory Alcantarare-propose the original seats with horizontal cushions. The design integrates decorative details inspired by the years of the “concours d’elegance” and modern finishes, creating an immersive and innovative environment, in tune with DS Automobiles’ future projects.

DS SM Tribute Photo

Read also:

→ Historic DS SM Features

→ All the news about the DS brand

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!