It is on the fields of the “Marco Simone Golf & Country Club” in Rome, theater of the 80th edition of the Italian Open, which has renewed for the fourth consecutive year the partnership between DS Automobiles and the Italian Golf Federation, and which has seen the French brand impose its presence with a fleet of 37 cars including the DS 7 and DS 9.

Electric protagonist

The sporting event also represented the ideal catwalk on which to parade cars zero emissions of the transalpine house such as the New DS 3 full electric, as well as the DS 4 and DS 7 of the Esprit de Voyage collection inspired by French savoir faire in fashion. Not only. DS Automobiles gave away a DS 4 as a reward for winning the Hole in One, i.e. for the player who would have made hole number 7 from 200 meters on the first shot. A feat accomplished by South African golfer Thriston Lawrence.

The commitment of DS

In addition to offering a line dedicated to low emissions called E-TENSE, attention to the world of electricity of DS Automobiles is evidenced by the presence of Free2move eSolutionsbrand partner and joint venture between Stellantis and NHOA, whose goal is to become a leader in the design, development, production and distribution of electric mobility products and services.

Focus on charging

The charging devices used on the occasion were the eProWallboxwhich offer high flexibility in terms of functionality and costs by adapting to energy needs (from 7.4 kW up to 22 kW) and charging speed, so as to drive the transition towards new forms of electric mobility as well as contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions.