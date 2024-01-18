Among the protagonists of Paris Fashion Week DS Automobiles will also be there. The French brand, the maximum expression of luxury on four wheels, just couldn't miss the fashion-focused event that will steal the show in Paris until March 5th. In particular, at the center of the fair there will be an exclusive fleet of DS 7 E-TENSE and DS 9 E-TENSEclearly all branded Paris Fashion Week.

Exclusive fleet

They will serve to escort journalists, influencers and industry talents along the streets of Paris throughout the event. And everything will clearly be electrified: DS has in fact decided to make the above models available to the protagonists of Paris Fashion Week in the plug-in hybrid version, in line with the decarbonisation strategy put in black and white by the French brand. We remember in this sense all the new DS Automobiles models starting this year they will be 100% electrica step that the luxury brand of the Stellantis Group itself defines “the demonstration of the car manufacturer's commitment to sustainable mobility”.

A special DS 9

And that's not all, because DS Automobiles itself has announced that it has some in store surprises for this edition of Paris Fashion Week, including a DS 9 with a livery characterized by a beetle-effect interference color. “DS Automobiles and the world of fashion are deeply connected – says the French brand – Unique elements such as the pearl point, the Clous de Paris embossed inserts and the seat upholstery that resembles a watch strap are particularly appreciated among the most creative and innovative stylists.”