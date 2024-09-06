New line-up at DS Penske

About a month ago, when season 10 of the Formula E championship had already come to an end, Maserati announced its internal revolution by interrupting the collaboration with both of its drivers: Jehan Daruvala and above all Maximilian Gunther. During his experience with the ‘Trident’, the German has achieved a total of six podiums in the last two years, winning two races and obtaining a pole position. A score, combined with a growth in the top 100% electric series, which has definitively convinced the team DS Penske to bet on him for the Season 11 in place of Stoffel Vandoornewith the Belgian having in turn decided to leave the star-spangled team after two years.

First words from new DS Penske driver

As a result, Günther will be alongside the Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergnetwo-time Formula E world champion: “I am very happy to join DS PENSKE – declared the German – is a powerhouse in the championship and a project with a strong vision. We share the same ambitions and are all driven to be at the top of Formula E. Representing DS Performance, a manufacturer that has already won several championships, is a real privilege. Being team-mate to a champion like Jean-Eric Vergne is also something I am looking forward to. A very special element for me is to drive again for Jay’s team, who brought me into the championship when I was 20 years old (Günther made his Formula E debut in 2018-2019 with the GEOX Dragon team, founded by Jay Penske, ed.). I am proud to be part of the team and I am excited about what we will build together in the future.”

Vergne and Jay Penske’s welcome

Words of esteem towards Vergne were reciprocated by the Frenchman, who welcomed his new teammate as follows: “Having Max in the team is a great feeling – he commented – His calmness under pressure and bold moves on the track will be a great asset to the team. We share a common goal of pushing the team to the top of the standings. With our combined skills and determination, I look forward to an exciting season!”. A welcome that adds to that of Jay Penske, eager to further improve the performance of the last championship, closed in 3rd place in the Constructors’ standings: “I am thrilled to welcome Max to DS PENSKE – he declared – his undeniable talent makes him a perfect fit for our ambitious goals this season. His racing ability is extraordinary, combining a cool, strategic mindset with a fierce determination on track. Racing alongside Jean-Eric Vergne, the talented driver who achieved the most front row positions last season, we are more determined than ever to achieve our championship goals.”