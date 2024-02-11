First road tests for the prototypes of the new DS Automobiles electric flagship. The forklifts with the usual camouflage livery have been spotted providing a first indication of what could be the shape of this new model which will take the place of the DS 9 in the range of the premium French brand Stellantissi. The slope of the roof and the dimensions suggest a compromise between sedan and SUV, with fastback shapes that seem to recall those of the new e-3008.

The new DS will be born in Melfi

The lines also recall the Aero Sport Lounge concept, presented precisely to anticipate the future stylistic features of the transalpine brand. The new electric DS will be born in 2025 in Italy, Melfi, in the factory that was tasked with bringing the new STLA Medium platform onto the lines. The car that will replace the Opel Insignia could also be born here and could share a lot with the DS model. This architecture supports cars with dimensions between 4.3 and 4.9 meters and could therefore also be the basis for other future models from the French brand.

The STLA Medium platform

DS's future electric flagship could have different powertrain configurations, with one or two motors and with outputs between 215 HP and 382 HP with front or all-wheel drive. The batteries could oscillate between 73 and 98 kWh, for a range close to 700 km. The idea of ​​DS would be to focus precisely on energy management and aerodynamic efficiency.

On-board technologies

We still have no indications of the on-board technologies but it is easy to think that the multimedia interface will be brought to a new level of development, with a partial abandonment of some screens to favor head-up displays or an integrated solution similar to that seen on the new and -C3.