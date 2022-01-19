The DS world meets that of fashion on the occasion of the Paris Fashion Week. The French premium brand has announced that it has renewed its partnership with the “Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode”, with the aim of supporting the fashion week of the transalpine capital. for another two years, in 2022 and 2023. We remind you that this year the fashion shows will start with the Paris Fashion Week Mode Masculine Fall-Winter 2022-2023 from Tuesday 18th to Sunday 23rd January, then with Haute Couture from Monday 24th to 27th January. And the DS brand will be there.

For the occasion, in fact, a fleet of 25 models of Paris Fashion Week branded DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4 × 4 300 and DS 9 E-Tense 225 will support journalists, influencers and talents in the fashion capital. A partnership with which the DS brand intends to express its concept of luxury alongside that of fashion, in the city that best represents this combination: Paris. “DS Automobiles’ ambition is embody the experience of French luxury – explained Beatrice Foucher, CEO of DS Automobiles – Our partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode around Paris Fashion Week opens up new horizons and offers us a new opportunity to share our experience with the largest French fashion houses, as we have done since the beginning of our process. design”.