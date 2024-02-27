DS Automobiles turns ten years old in Italy. And what better way to celebrate than launching a new limited edition on the market? And so, the French premium brand has decided to introduce the new “EDIT10N LIMITED“, special series available on the entire DS range from February to April. “Starting from the Performance Line, Performance Line+ and Rivoli+ levels, depending on the models, customers will be able to enjoy a particularly equipped configuration that will satisfy their every need”says DS.

All included

A special edition characterized by everything included: this new limited series offers, included in the price, a selection of the most requested options, including the Drive Assist Pack and Vision 360, with a significant advantage for the customer. Some concrete examples: in the set-up Performance Line, DS 4 EDIT10N LIMITÉE can be equipped with the BlueHDi 130 and PureTech 130 engines, with the Grigio Premiere metallic paint, and with the Access Premium Pack, which includes Motorized Tailgate, Vision 360 system, Wireless Charger, Alarm and a refined black roof; in the level Performance Line+On the other hand, the DS 7 EDIT10N LIMITÉE adopts the BlueHDi 130 engine, the Grigio Premiere finish, the Access & Camera Pack, the Drive Assist + Vision 360 Pack and the 20″ Tokyo alloy wheels.

Premium driving experience

“With this special series, DS Automobiles aims to engage not only its loyal customers but all those who want to learn about it quintessence of the French brand made of comfort, technology and refined details that make travel an art – the company announced – With a DNA based on refinement, technological innovation and absolute comfort, DS has established itself as a point of reference for the most exclusive driving experiences, offering customers a unique combination of artisan quality and innovation“.

Record growth

It's been ten years of constant growth for DS Automobile in our country. Just a couple of numbers to put the matter into context: in 2023 the French car manufacturer reported over 7,200 registrations, recording the best result ever in terms of sales volumes and leading Italy to be the second global market for DS.