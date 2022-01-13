Roberto Di Nardo is the new sales director of DS Automobiles for Italy. In its function it reports directly to Eugenio Franzetti, managing director of the del Stellantis Group former PSA in our country. Roberto Di Nardo’s main task in his new role is that of increase market share, consolidating the positioning premium in Italy.

Roberto Di Nardo is the new Sales Director of DS Italia. His young career began in the automotive world after the university experience that ranges fromEconomics to Marketing & Sales, brilliantly represented by two degrees and two masters.

After the beginnings in Jaguar Land Rover Italy, where he held various roles, first in the field Sales Planning, then in the Sales area as Zone Manager, in 2018 he landed in Groupe PSA, first in the role of Head of Dealer Management Control, in the Network Development area, then in Opel, where he holds the role of Sales Operations Manager.

