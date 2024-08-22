Thanks to the relaunch plans wanted by Stellantis, Melfi will be at the center of the group’s productive future especially in terms of new electric models. In fact, several cars will be born in the Lucanian site that will have as a base the STLA Medium, implemented on the line of the Italian factory. In fact, here the heir of the Jeep Compass will be born, the future Lancia Gamma and an Opel brand model but above all two cars of the DS brand, including the new flagship of the French car manufacturer.

Unknown name for the new DS

There is still no official information about this new model that will actually be an heir to the DS 9. Even the name is currently a secret, with the men of the French premium brand identifying the car with the project code D85. Even if there are no confirmed details, however, some elements can be deduced from the use of the platform and from what has leaked in recent months, starting from the first prototypes spotted on the road.

What will the French flagship born in Melfi be like?

For example, the design. The lines of the new DS also recall the Aero Sport Lounge concept, presented precisely to anticipate the future styles of the transalpine brand. The new electric DS will be born in 2025 in Italy, Melfi, in the plant that has been charged with bringing the new STLA Medium platform to the lines. This is where the car that will replace the Opel Insignia could also be born and which could share a lot with the DS model. This architecture supports cars with dimensions between 4.3 and 4.9 meters and could therefore also be the basis of other future models of the French brand.

Engine, batteries and technologies

The future electric flagship of DS could have different powertrain configurations, with one or two engines and with powers ranging from 215 HP to 382 HP with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The batteries could range between 73 and 98 kWh, for a range close to 700 km. The idea of ​​DS would be to focus precisely on energy management and aerodynamic efficiency. We do not yet have indications of the on-board technologies but it is easy to think that the multimedia interface will be taken to a new level of development, with a partial abandonment of some screens to favor head-up displays or an integrated solution similar to that seen on the new e-C3.