From March 10 to 22, the DS brand celebrates the DS Golden Days. During these days, it offers promotions throughout its range of vehicles, with special prices and exclusive financing conditions.

The DS Golden Days (between March 10 and 22) are a special occasion that the brand has created to acquire a DS model with reduction in the price and with good financing conditions. During these days, units will be offered in immediate delivery stock with additional advantages.

All customers who decide to acquire a DS in the Golden Days DS will also have access to a DS Travel Experience (offers a selection of gastronomic and cultural experiences) and the exclusive program for the new DS owners, Only you privilege.

Promotion models

-Ds 3: The compact SUV with ECO and zero label of the DGT, equipped with advanced technologies such as DS Matrix LED Vision and Autonomous Level 2. part of 30,200 euros In the DS 3 Hybrid Pallas version.

-Ds 4: With diesel engine, hybrid and plug -in hybrids, DS 4 will be available From 32,600 euros In its DS 4 Hybrid Pallas version.

-Ds 7: The DS 7 BlueHdi 130 pallas version of this SUV has a special price From 39,700 eurossubject to financing.