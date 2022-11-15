A new large electric SUV, but not only. DS Automobiles looks to the future with great ambition: The French car manufacturer has already announced that as of 2024 it will only introduce all-electric models, an offensive that the aforementioned battery-powered crossover will also be part of. More generally, DS has managed to successfully accompany its customers on this journey towards electrificationcertainly making less effort than established brands that have based their business up to now on the internal combustion model.

“This is the great advantage of not being so well known – declared Beatrice Foucher, CEO of DS, to the microphones of Autocar – We can capture people’s curiosity and attention with the history of electrification, a bit what Tesla did. We have the space to create history, that’s why we are the first Stellantis brand to launch the new battery and powertrain on the DS 3, aiming to become the leader in the group”. Foucher reiterated how DS would like to be able to produce more cars, but there is the obstacle of the shortage of supplies to overcome. However, the situation for the brand is not so complicated: “We must take advantage of this period in which some premium brands have great shortages. We are gaining market share since we are able to guarantee the delivery of a car within three or six months: these are not too short times, but they are shorter than those promised by some rivals”.

Attention then moved to the range of the future, with the DS number one highlighting how five is the right number of models to offer: “I don’t think it’s necessary to have too many models. The more you make, at the end of the day, the more the patterns overlap. So for me five models is fine. I won’t ask for more. We have some time to decide on our plan beyond 2025. The move to electrification makes costs high, which will likely make us even more premium.” Final joke on the possible entry into the range of a model that is less mainstream, a scenario to which Foucher has not completely closed the door: “We have opportunities to work with Stellantis’ other premium brands and have already had some discussions about what we might be able to do differently through shared technologies and synergies. I don’t mean I’m going to sell a sports car because that’s not the purpose of the brand, but we are looking for something more exclusive“.