In March for DS 4 and DS 7, now for DS 9, in the future, to be precise in October, also for DS 3. The entire range of the French luxury brand is preparing to welcome the special collection Esprit de Voyagea dive into the world of fashion for fans of the Stellantis group brand who still want something more from a point of view of glamorous compared to what is already offered by the standard versions of these four models. A recipe that DS has called Esprit de Voyage.

An exclusive collection

“Our strategy will be to launch new collections signed by stylists who reinvent our cars in a transversal way“, said Alessandra Mariani, Marketing Director DS Italia. And the introduction of the new Esprit de Voyage special collection seems to go precisely in this direction: light colors, refinement in the choice of materials, greater attention to the theme of brightness, all elements that make this exclusive series developed by DS even more stylish.

DS 4…

Among the exclusive details and extra standard equipment that characterize the new DS 4 Esprit de Voyage, the characteristic 19″ Cannes rims diamond-cut with matt lacquer and with a new matt anthracite gray colour. But that’s not all: the model is also equipped with DS Extended Head-Up Display, DS Iris System infotainment, DS Smart Touch, DS Drive Assist 2.0 level 2 autonomous driving and DS Matrix LED Vision headlights, to which is added the power seat packs with massaging and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, electric tailgate, aluminum pedals and soundproofed side windows.

…SD 7…

As for DS 7, on the other hand, the special Esprit de Voyage collection includes the interior of the seats and upholstery in Nappa leather which come in a Pearl Gray color specific to this collection, heated, massaging and ventilated front seats and rear seats boasting an adjustable backrest. The standard equipment is also improvedwith additional elements compared to DS 4 Esprit de Voyage including DS Pixel LED Vision 3.0 headlamps, PolyAmbient interior lighting, noise-absorbing side windows, electric tailgate with hands-free access and 19″ Oyama wheels with special Glossy Black inserts.

…and DS 9

The latest model to welcome the special Esprit de Voyage collection is DS 9, which with this set-up focuses entirely on the refined materials for the interior and is enriched by clear and bright colors seats fully in pearl gray fine Nappa leather, center console, dashboard and door panel trim all in pearl gray fine Nappa leather, fully upholstered interior in pearl gray Alcantara, steering wheel in basalt black grain leather, basalt black dashboard in fine nappa leather and rear shelf in Black Alcantara. Furthermore, from an aesthetic point of view, some elements change according to the motorisation: the E-Tense 250 version is recognizable, for example, by the new 19″ Chambord wheels with matt Anthra Gray finishes, while the E-Tense 4×4 360 maintains the 20″ Munich wheels equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Prices and engines

We conclude with i prices relating to the Esprit de Voyage special collection. DS 4 is offered on the Italian market with three engines in the range, such as the E-TENSE 225 plug-in hybrid version at 54,000 euros, the one with the PureTech 130 petrol engine at 43,000 euros and the one with the BlueHDi 130 diesel engine at 44,450 euros. Three engine options also for DS 7, although in this case the E-Tense 225 plug-in hybrid version starts at 58,600 euros, the E-Tense 300 4×4 from 63,800 euros and the BlueHDi 130 diesel with automatic transmission from 49,750 EUR. Finally, DS 9 is available starting at 76,250 euros.