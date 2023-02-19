Wins and racing experience are the reasons why DS Automobiles landed in Formula E. The competition represents a real open-air laboratory, which accelerates innovation both in terms of hardware and software. For the French luxury brand, this is an important source of technology transfer feasible with relatively low costs compared to the production of physical parts. This is especially true when it comes to regenerative braking.

Everything that DS Performance learns through software and Formula E is useful knowledge for the development teams working on DS Automobiles’ E-Tense road-going models. The current new DS 7 E-Tense 4×4 360 uses a energy recovery software which comes directly from Formula E. This is even more efficient than the system used on previous models and optimizes energy management by analyzing the pressure exerted on the brake pedal to offer unprecedented braking characteristics. Mobility is going through a real revolution and software improvement is at the heart of it fundamental change. Pioneering its electrification strategy, DS Automobiles competes on Formula E circuits around the world to enhance the daily driving experience for its customers. This is a key strategy for the brand, which will be 100% electric from 2024.

“Motorsport is a vital research and development tool. This is why DS Automobiles has chosen the Formula E World Championship for electrify its range – commented Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance – The experience accumulated over many seasons has been and still is very useful for the development of today’s and tomorrow’s road cars. A clear example of this is the braking energy recovery, which is studied and pushed to its limit in Formula E, then carried over to all our road-going electric car models.”