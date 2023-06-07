DS Automobiles’ performance continues to improve. Also in May, the French premium brand closed on a positive note, even doubling its sales volumes compared to last year. Among the record results of the month, the best share ever: 0.7% market share in the “passenger cars” market, with an increase of 58% compared to 2022, in a market that is growing by 23%. Order intake was also very positive, with DS 7 and DS 4 remaining the Brand’s bestsellers. Results that clearly demonstrate that the French Premium Brand is making important strides in the Italian market, making itself appreciated by a sophisticated public, increasingly attentive to the environment but who does not intend to give up on style and comfort on board.

The new DS Espirit de Voyage collection

A success also determined by the new ESPRIT DE VOYAGE Collection, inspired by the world of fashion, officially presented to the press last week in the exclusive location of “Spazio The Box”. A project born to emphasize all the areas of expression of the Brand, from refinement to technology, up to the exclusive know-how typical of the French school. Without forgetting the themes connected to travel and the feeling of freedom that DS vehicles have always offered to their public.

Available on the DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models, the collection is full of equipment and exclusive details to offer the utmost attention to detail and to offer a unique experience aimed at all customers. The excellent results of May continue the success story inaugurated in 2023, as evidenced by the + 40% of registrations obtained in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, and a Premium market share growing by 0.25 pt.

The double soul of the brand

Another key element of the success of DS Automobiles is certainly the union of the two souls of the Brand: on the one hand the elegance of the “French Art of Travel”, on the other the attention to sustainable mobility which is found in an exceptional and young range electrified. DS Automobiles has always placed electrification at the heart of its strategy. Since 2019, it has presented a 100% electric range becoming in 2020 the multi-energy brand with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. The road to electric is already marked, with the E-TENSE range and with the promise of total electrification as early as 2024.

Record share for DS Automobiles

“We are very proud of the sales results that DS achieved in May the highest quota ever in Italy” said Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of the DS brand in Italy. “A result that makes Italy the second most important DS global market, breaking the barrier of 1,000 registrations. The key element for these results is certainly the excellent quality of our products, but also the centrality of the customer, possible thanks to an exclusive distribution network that DS has created and developed in Italy through 50 stores distributed throughout the territory”.