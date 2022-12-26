Choosing a used car is never easy, with the risk of running into cars that hide something that isn’t immediately visible. To facilitate the choice of second-hand cars, however, specific programs of car brands have existed for several years, which guide the customer in the choice, guaranteeing maximum transparency and a package of dedicated services. For example DS Certified which guarantees motorists who want to choose a used model from DS Automobiles an optimal choice that suits their needs. The program was born in 2019, is currently present in 10 European countries and continues to expand with new guarantees and exclusive services.

DS Certified offers a selection of used DS models to enable customers to buy with complete confidence and enjoy exclusive services, as well as maximize resale values. The program receives customer satisfaction ratings equivalent to new cars, with an ever-changing stock of certified cars. Since safety is a priority, each car undergoes a thorough inspection consisting of 120 checks, conducted by DS Automobiles experts. An inspection certificate is provided on delivery. Each car is available for a test drive before purchase. The vehicle benefits from a DS Used Guaranteed commercial warranty for up to 48 months from the date of delivery, with unlimited mileage and no deductible. This warranty is equivalent to the manufacturer’s warranty and covers replacement parts damaged due to mechanical or electrical failure. For a DS Certified branded car there are no maintenance costs during the first year of purchase or for 15,000 kilometres.

The program DS Used Guaranteed offers the possibility of replacing the purchased vehicle within 10 working days or 1,000 kilometres, following delivery or of receiving a refund of the price paid, if it is not possible to proceed with the requested replacement. The car may eventually be exchanged for a vehicle of the same category (engine capacity, engine, price). With the DS Certified brand, every customer will benefit from the same services and benefits as a customer buying a new car, and therefore also from the Only You program. My DS APP is the application reserved for DS Automobiles customers which allows you to monitor the own used DS and access exclusive services. From Monday to Saturday, from 08:00 to 22:00, DS consultants are available to customers. Furthermore, up to the eighth year of the first registration and for the entire duration of the DS Certified guarantee, DS Assistance provides personalized assistance in any circumstance, with a simple call. The assistance service includes repairs, recovery, coverage of costs for accommodation or onward travel, the loan of a replacement car and, if necessary, the return of the DS car.

DS Service Valet and Delivery Valet, two services that guarantee both the delivery of the vehicle directly to your home, with possible withdrawal of the vehicle in exchange, and the ordinary maintenance phase through a pick-up and delivery service. With DS Certified, each customer can trade in their car, can request a tailor-made loan with PSA Bank, with a monthly installment suited to their needs. Lastly, the Customer can request a warranty extension & maintenance contract: for greater peace of mind, extend the vehicle warranty by signing a warranty extension contract or a maintenance contract valid only for DS still covered by the Manufacturer’s Warranty. In Italy, the DS Certified program has seen a considerable increase in contractual terms, exceeding the numbers of previous years: +163% if we compare the current month with that of last year. Almost 300 cars are available on the online platform, within which all the cars converge in a manner consistent with the DS Brand Identity, according to clear rules dictated to the network by the parent company. All models are available, with internal combustion and electric/plug-in hybrid e-tense engines.