Second DS Automobiles traveling is an art, it represents an exclusive experience. Above all, a place where electrification will be increasingly present, and where technology and connectivity will play a leading role. The French brand’s decision to integrate on-board its cars is moving precisely in this direction ChatGPTthe best-known model of generative artificial intelligence on the market today.

ChatGPT on the DS range

ChatGPT is available across the entire range DS Automobiles: from the end of 2021 on DS 4, from the end of 2022 on DS 7, from May 2023 on DS 9 and from the end of this year also on DS 3. The entire line-up is therefore the protagonist: on all the range the generative artificial intelligence model is integrated into the DS IRIS system. And this interaction represented the more complicated challenge for the French brand, given that it wasn’t easy to give life to “a seamless experience by combining third-party AI technology with an in-house designed infotainment system”explains Alessandra Mariani, Marketing Director of DS Automobiles.

Almost world premiere

DS is thus the first brand in Europe to therefore benefit from the most advanced artificial intelligence of the moment on board the vehicle. “A European but almost global first, given that only one other brand in the USA has tried to test an experience of this type”suggests Mariani herself, referring to Tesla. There is talk of “testing” because in fact DS is also putting ChatGPT to the test on board its cars before ensuring its mass diffusion: in fact, a test is currently underway pilot phase of the project, where 20,000 users registered with DS IRIS SYSTEM on DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 or DS 9 can test ChatGPT inside their car for a period of six months and at no additional cost. An initial phase of the project that will end in February next year, a few months before its definitive launch expected in the second quarter of 2024.

“Interrogation” passed…

And we also had the chance to to test ChatGPT on board a DS car, over a journey that took place through the streets of Milan over a period of over half an hour. More than enough time to put the system “under interrogation” and verify its actual functioning: all the information we requested from the artificial intelligence was given to us with precision, from the history of the Arco della Pace and the San Siro Stadium to curiosities relating to another city like Bologna. We also tried to ask ChatGPT while we were behind the wheel of our DS which was the only other brand in the world to have carried out similar tests: and the answer was actually correct, Tesla, even if the same system was not in able to provide us with more information regarding how these tests were going.

…but the system is perfectible

It is also interesting to note how during our conversation the artificial intelligence always kept in mind the context offered by the question previously asked, an important element because it guarantees a much more fluid conversational experience. However, this did not always happen: on one occasion, for example, we asked ChatGPT to tell us something about Bologna, but when we subsequently “questioned” it about how many inhabitants it had, the answer we were given referred to Milan. Even though having ample room for improvementTherefore, the integration of this generative artificial intelligence system on board the car represents a very useful additional opportunity for the occupants of the same car. And it’s also extremely simple to use: to interact with ChatGPT, in fact, simply pronounce the command “OK IRIS”, or press the button with the microphone located on the steering wheel. We will see how this solution will evolve and reach the mass market: the technological and connectivity challenge launched by DS Automobiles is only just beginning.