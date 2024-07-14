Partner of Chantilly Arts & Elegance since its first edition in 2014, DS Automobiles is preparing to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary

with the unveiling of a revolutionary new design study. This long-awaited project will be the highlight of the competition, confirming the French car manufacturer’s commitment to combining elegance and innovation.

The Elegance Competition, Born in France in the 1920s, it offers designers and body builders a unique opportunity to showcase their creative skills. In Chantilly, the event keeps this tradition alive, offering a weekend dedicated to the French art of living, between the past and the future of the automobile, and the latest from the major fashion houses.

Since 2014, DS Automobiles has exhibited one of its models every year in the French garden of André Le Nôtre, designed in the second half of the 17th century for the Grand Condé. This historic garden has seen the awarding of numerous trophies to DS models, including the prestigious “Best Of Show” awarded to DS E-TENSE.

Titles won by DS Automobiles at the Concours d’Élégance include:

2022: DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE with Nicha (Innovation Award)

2019: DS X E-TENSE with Eymeric François

2017: DS 7 CROSSBACK PRESIDENTIEL with Eymeric François

2016: DS E-TENSE with Eymeric François (Concours d’Élégance Best Of Show)

2015: DS NUMBER 9 with Eymeric François

2014: DS DIVINE with On Aura Tout Vu

Even historical models of the DS Automobiles tradition have obtained important recognitions, such as SM MYLORD (two victories) and DS 19 LA CROISETTE (one victory).

This year’s event promises to be extraordinary, with DS Automobiles ready to amaze the public and the jury with a cutting-edge design. Participation in the Chantilly Arts & Élegance is not only a celebration of innovation and elegance, but also a tribute to the rich history and continuous evolution of the DS brand.

This anniversary marks a major milestone for DS Automobiles, which continues to stand out as a symbol of elegance and innovation in the international automotive landscape. The new design study will be unveiled during the competition, promising to capture the attention and admiration of all enthusiasts present.