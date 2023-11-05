With the innovations introduced to its range, DS Automobiles enhances the DS 4 and DS 7 models, already among the best sellers of the French brand, and once again places its customers at the centre, making the purchasing phase simpler and more intuitive.

In line with the strategy introduced in October for DS 3, the DS 4 range is simplified and enhanced with new features and is now offered with four trim levels – Bastille Business, Performance Line, Rivoli, Opera – and a richer entry level, simplifying the purchasing process for the end customer and at the same time guaranteeing a digital customer journey more intuitive.

The new basic Bastille Business trim level it replaces the Trocadero setup, enriched with further contents, including the 19″ Firenze alloy wheels and the rear camera, and new chrome details such as the panels and door profiles. Included in the additional equipment we find the front parking sensors, the Comfort seats in DS fabric and cloth, the front seats with manual lumbar adjustment, the interior moldings in guilloche aluminum, as well as the central front and rear elbow rests with passage for skis and the new Glossy Black grille color. Among the main options, the Head up Display and IRIS Navigation System, the Keyless Pack and motorized tailgate and the Techno Pack stand out. The interiors maintain the characteristics of the Trocadero and are characterized by DS fabric and canvas. On the new Performance Line we find ECO LED headlights as standard, while DS Matrix LEDs are now an option. The interiors of the Rivoli trim level are also enriched, adding elements of DS canvas to the leather.

With the enrichment of the New Range, DS Automobiles is able to offer the customer a premium service in terms of comfort and design thanks to the Bastille Business, Rivoli and Opera trim levels, while the DS 4 sports range becomes even more satisfying thanks to the new Performance Line. DS 4 therefore maintains a complete range, positioning itself as a very competitive alternative, both in restyling and in price, compared to the main players in the Premium sector.

Also new for DS 7, which introduces a new Pack strategy which aims to remodulate the combinations of options in response to customer needs. The DS 7 range confirms itself as balanced and complete, with some changes in the equipment: the new Titan Gray metallic color replaces the Platinum Gray color, while the E-TENSE versions now feature the 3.7 kWh on-board charger combined with a Mode 2 cable.

Five main new packs available: the “Alarm, Acces & Camera Pack” which includes the electronic opening of the tailgate, Keyless Access, the reversing camera and the anti-theft device; the “Drive Assist + Vision 360” Pack for greater driving safety; the “Panoramic Pack” including a panoramic roof, laminated and tinted glass, extended dual-zone automatic climate control, roof bars, BRM R180 clock and aluminum pedals; the “Sound Pack” with the Focal Electra ® Hi-Fi System, laminated and tinted glass and Lounge Lights, and finally the Pack that combines Drive Assist, 360° Vision and Night vision.

