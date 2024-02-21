Technological and connectivity record for DS Automobiles. The French car manufacturer is in fact the first in the world to introduce ChatGPT standard on models equipped with DS IRIS SYSTEM: for a few months now the luxury brand of the Stellantis group has started a pilot project concerning the implementation of this service, and the test, which took place in the five major European countries , gave a positive result.

Debut service

During the test period the use of speech recognition increased by over 50%for this reason DS Automobiles has decided to move from testing to the road: the French brand has announced that the implementation of ChatGPT as standard will involve the entire range, including the DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models equipped with DS IRIS SYSTEM and delivered starting from March this year. In particular, the artificial intelligence in question will be introduced in 13 languages ​​and in the 18 countries already covered by standard speech recognition.

First in the world

“As the pioneers of integrating ChatGPT into the automotive world, we are enabling generative AI that is fluid, intuitive and engaging, transforming every route into a unique journey. DS' mission is to provide customers with an exclusive driving experience.” commented Olivier François, Director of DS Automobiles.

End of experimentation

To his words were added those of Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis, who explained: “After the great success of ours pilot phase and the enthusiastic response from our customers, we are proud to be the first OEM to integrate the feature ChatGPT as standardstarting with all DS models and soon followed by other Stellantis brands.”