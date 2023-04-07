Imagine a DS that to put an end to an exhausting chase, takes off a pair of wings and takes off leaving the police in the palm of their nose. It is one of the key scenes of “Fantomas threatens the world”, a 1965 film belonging to a trilogy with Louis de Funès in the role of the commissioner and with Jean Marais in that of a cunning criminal.

The exhibition

Well, to celebrate the iconic cars of the many films of the great French actor who died in 1983, the National Automobile Museum – Schlumpf Collection has decided to organize an exhibition entitled “Traveling with Louis de Funès” which will remain open until November 5th . Located in Alsace, the Museum offers an exhibition area of ​​25,000 m², 17,000 of which in one huge room. Inside, a parade of car models seen in films, including the DS, as well as posters, photos from the shooting and props.

A unique DS

DS Automobiles itself participates in this celebration with the creation of a unique design, which represents a modern adaptation of the DS protagonist of the film (the famous descent on Vesuvius choreographed by Rémy Julienne).

DS and its history are intertwined with Fantomas

“DS made history not only from an automotive point of view”is the comment of Thierry Metroz, Director of Design of DS Automobiles “It is part of the French heritage and, as such, occupies an important place in French cinema. We have responded to your request of the Louis de Funès Museum by designing a modern DS in homage to the Fantomas DS. Geoffrey Rossillon, on the design team led by Frédéric Soubirou who made the design”.