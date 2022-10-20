Based on the model Rivoli +, DS 9 Opéra Première is the plus version luxurious of the flagship DS. The interiors were designed and upholstered by the women and men of the team Colors and Materials and by the master upholsterers DS Automobiles, based in the Paris region. From a technical point of view the car is equipped with engines plug-in hybrids E-Tense 250 and E-Tense 4 × 4 360.

Features DS 9 Opéra Première

DS 9 Opéra Première is characterized above all by its luxurious interior, embellished with a Pearl Gray Nappa leather all over the dashboard and in the door panels, interspersed with fine stitching Point Pearls. The strap upholstery seats are upholstered in Pearl Gray Nappa in line with the finishes.

Upholstery in Pearl Gray Nappa leather

Around sunroof and on the inside of all door pillars, the upholstery in Alcantara Pebble Gray creates a sweet and calm atmosphere, where the colors are elegantly matched.

Among the four colors available, in addition to Pearl Black, Platinum Gray, Crystal Gray, Imperial Blue and Pearl White, the color Purple Amethyst debuts on the DS 9, which reflects subtle hints of purple on the bodywork.

DS 9 Opéra Première in Amethyst Violet

From an aesthetic point of view on the DS 9 Opéra Première it also differs for the special badges on the front doors.

DS 9 Opéra Première E-Tense plug-in hybrid

DS 9 Opéra Première is offered in versions E-Tense 250 and E-Tense 4 × 4 360 plug-in hybrid. The traction in the 4 × 4 configuration includes an a PureTech 200 gasoline And two electric motors with 81 kW (110 horsepower) at the front and 83 kW (113 horsepower) at the rear, plus special settings. As far as performance is concerned, it covers the shot 0-100 km / h in 5.6 seconds1,000 meters start-stop in 25.0 seconds, with CO2 emissions limited to 35 g / km.

The DS 9 Opéra Première is plug-in hybrid E-Tense 250 and E-Tense 4 × 4 360

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Opéra Première is equipped with an engine PureTech from 200 CV gasoline and one electric from 81 kW (110 horsepower) connected to a 15.6 kWh. The autonomy in electric reaches up to 73 km on the combined cycle WLTP e 83 km on the urban WLTP cycle. The declared CO2 emissions are 23 g / km, with a fuel consumption of 1.0 liters / 100 km.

DS 9 Opéra Première what more

In addition to the equipment already standard on DS 9 Rivoli +including controlled damping DS Active Scan Suspensionsemi-autonomous driving DS Drive Assist level 2 and rotating headlamps DS Active Led VisionDS 9 Opéra Première has in addition other standard technologies such as DS Night Visionthe Extended Safety Pack, DS Park Pilotthe electric sunroof with motorized wind deflector, the Focal Electra audio system, the DS Lounge Seats Pack and deadlocking alarm e childproof electric doors.

DS 9 Opéra Première panoramic roof

Here comes the new version of the sedan DS 9 E-Tense with 360 HP, plug-in hybrid with the 4 × 4 all-wheel driveoffered in finishes Performance + Line And Rivoli +.

Photo DS 9 Opéra Première E-Tense

Video test DS 9 E-Tense

DS 9 E-Tense test, VIDEO driving impressions test

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 DS 9 E-Tense 250 and 360

👉 DS 9 E-Tense, test how it goes

👉 DS 9 E-Tense features and prices

👉 DS Active Suspension, how they work on DS 9 E-Tense

👉 DS 9 E-Tense price list 👉 DS used car ads

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All hybrid cars 2022

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How the full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions in cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK