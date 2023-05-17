The DS 9 has not been around that long, but is already getting an update with some new technology.

DS Automobiles has been a car brand for several years. That started in 2008 with the Citroën DS3, later Citroën was disconnected and the brand came to stand on its own feet. Several models saw the light, including a large sedan. In 2020 there was the DS 9, which is assembled in China by the way. What now French? It is a large sedan with a total length of 4.93 meters. The car is now being updated.

DS 9 gets new technology

And that’s always nice. It is quite a good looking car, but you hardly ever see it in the Netherlands. At least, I’ve seen him twice. Still a shame. The sedan is now equipped with the new IRIS SYSTEM. This is a multimedia system and has a completely renewed interface. It can be set and personalized to your own preference. It has IRIS natural voice recognition and a 12 inch touch screen.

The menu consists of widgets that give the user direct access to all functions. Think of the air conditioning, your radio, navigation and car settings. The screen also shows a 360-degree view of the images from the new high-resolution digital cameras and provides access to Mirror Screen, CarPlay and Android Auto functions via Wi-Fi and two USB-C ports. Well, what more do you want?

Maybe find a parking space in our overcrowded cities? The system will help you with that. Connected navigation helps the driver choose the best route and indicates where the chance is greatest to be able to park. Also useful is that the system is connected to the so-called MyDS app. This allows you to send travel destinations from the smartphone to the system in the DS 9. Preconditioning and ventilation of the interior and charging of the battery can also be programmed via the smartphone.

The DS 9 was already the flagship when it came to technology. The next step must be taken with this new system.

Drive and design

The car is only available as a plug-in hybrid, with system powers of 184 and 265 kW (250 and 360 hp). The latter is equipped with four-wheel drive. As for the looks, that doesn’t really change. The interior has been addressed and gets some new colors, among other things. You can also choose from a collection of wheels, including new 19-inch CHAMBORD wheels, finished with Anthra Gray details. The range is extended with two versions: the OPÉRA and the ESPRIT DE VOYAGE, where the first is the top version.

So a lot of new tech in this DS that should take the car to a higher level, but whether it can really be a competitor in our country of the German variants, that is the question.

