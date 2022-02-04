The brand DS, part of the group Stellantis, announced the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid engine on the DS 9 car, thanks to the introduction of a battery with better performance. The DS 9 E-Tense 250 retained the 200 horsepower 4-cylinder PureTech engine, coupled with a 110 horsepower electric motor, but at the same time got a new 15.6 kWh battery. Even with the same number of cells, the battery supplies, according to the French company, up to seventy kilometers according to the urban WLTP cycle or in the combined cycle.The 7.4 kW on-board charger allows charging from 0 to 100% in 2 hours and 23 minutes as the minimum possible time.

CO2 emissions would now be at 26 grams / km, with fuel consumption approved at 1.1 liters / 100 km according to the combined WLTP cycle. The top speed of the DS 9 E-Tense 250 has been electronically limited to 240 km / h, with the possibility of reaching 135 km / h on electric power alone. The car is offered by DS at a price of 58,700 euros in the Performance Line + version and 61,700 euros in the Rivoli + version.

The cockpit of DS 9 Performance Line + it is in black Alcantara. The badges on the front doors and above the front grille with specific logo, the DS Wings grille and the chrome belt in the center of the bonnet stand out on the body. The 19 ″ Monaco alloy wheels are embellished with the Carmine colored hubcap. On the dashboard, the workmanship guilloche of the specific aluminum badge is a touch to show the brand’s sense of elegance. The multifunction steering wheel is covered in perforated full-grain leather and the airbag is covered in leather with Carmine and Gold stitching.

Inspired by the Tuileries district in Paris, DS 9 Rivoli + offers three types of interior: Rivoli Black Basalt in full-grain leather, or Opera with, optionally, Nappa in two colors characterized by seats with Ruby Red or Black watch bracelet upholstery.