The brand ds update the DS 9 plug-in hybrid sedan with many interesting new features, starting with the introduction of the new multimedia system DS Iris System. This system features a completely overhauled interface that can be configured and customized, and is responsive, smooth, and supported by the Iris voice recognition. Furthermore, the range grows with the addition of a third trim level, Opera which joins PerformanceLine+ And Rivoli+. The collection is also available Esprit De Voyage.

New DS 9 2023 infotainment Iris System

The infotainment system arrives on the new DS 9 Iris Systemaccessible from 12″ touchscreen high resolution. From the display it is possible to view a menu consisting of widgets to access all functions with a single movement which controls the 3D connected navigationair conditioning, digital audio sources and all travel data.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage dashboard with 12″ Iris System display

This screen also allows you to have a 360° viewprovided by new high-resolution digital cameras, or to access functions Mirror Screen, CarPlay And Android Auto via Wi-Fi or via two USB C ports.

DS Iris System is connected to the mobile app My DS which allows you to send routes from your smartphone to the DS 9 screen, to program the preconditioning of the cabin ventilation or the battery chargingto consult the state of charge of the same or the data of previous journeys, to receive warnings of proactive maintenance or to use the remote control digitally to lock and unlock the doors, but also to switch on the lights or sound the horn.

ADAS on the new DS 9

The DS 9 range grows with the addition of a third trim level, Opera which joins PerformanceLine+ And Rivoli+. All trim levels are equipped with the active suspension system DS Active Scan Suspension controlled by a camera. In this way, the system allows the vehicle’s suspension to adapt to road imperfections.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage lateral

They are also present the Extended Safety Pack with semi-autonomous driving DS Drive Assist level 2, the DS Driver Attention Monitoring and the DS Night Vision. In addition, an exclusive audio system is provided Focal Electrathe DS Lounge Pack for rear passengers, including rear center armrest in premium leather, courtesy button to move the front passenger seat forward of the rear seats, extended dual-zone automatic climate control and heated rear seats, massage and cooled, as well as a sunroof, electric hood, heated windshield and anti-theft alarm.

Rear center armrest in premium leather

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage special series

The new DS 9 is also available in a special version Esprit De Voyagecharacterized by the light and bright colors of the interiors with seats entirely in pearl gray Nappa leather. The center console, dashboard and door panel trim are also all in pearl gray Nappa leather.

The interior trim is fully upholstered in Pearl Gray Alcantara and the insides of the doors also take up this same colour, as does the pattern on the front and rear carpets, which features a special Zephir stitching.

DS 9 motif Esprit De Voyage

On the panel below the central screen, pearl gray tassel is embossed thermally with a technique developed by the craftsmen of DS Automobiles.

DS 9 E-Tense 4×4 360, fuel consumption and emissions characteristics

The engines of the new DS 9 are plug-in hybridswith power from 250 to 360 HPthe latter equipped with four-wheel drive.

At the top of the range is the DS 9 E-Tense 4×4 360with a heat engine a 200 HP 4-cylinder And two electric motors, one with 110hp (integrated into the front gearbox) and the other with 113hp (linked to the rear axle), with an intelligent four-wheel drive transmission. There 15.6 kWh battery it benefits from an advanced management for energy saving that satisfies different needs.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage frontal

The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/hwith the possibility of reaching i 140 km/h with electricity alone. 0-100 km/h takes 5.6 seconds.

In electric mode the car drives 65km on the WLTP urban cycle or 62km on the WLTP combined cycle. Consumption and declared CO2 emissions are 1.5l/100km And 35 g/km according to the WLTP cycle.

DS 9 E-Tense 250, fuel consumption and emissions characteristics

DS 9 E-Tense 250 instead is equipped with an engine 200hp 4-cylinder PureTechaccompanied by an electric motor from 80 kW (110 horses). There 15.6 kWh battery can travel up to 85km according to the WLTP urban cycle (DEFR City used by the tax authorities) or up to 75km on the WLTP combined cycle. The on-board charger from 7.4 kW allows for a refill from 0 to 100% in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage 3/4

CO2 emissions fall a 22 g/km with an approved fuel consumption of 1.0 litres/100km according to WLTP combined cycle.

DS 9 price, how much does it cost

The starting price of the DS 9 is 64,400 euros. You go up to 75,750 euros for the E-Tense 4×4 360 version.

E-TENSE 250 Performance Line+: €64,400

E-Tense 250 Rivoli+: €67,400

E-Tense 4×4 360 Performance Line+: €75,750

E-Tense 250 Opera Premiere: €75,900

E-Tense 4×4 360 Rivoli+: €78,750

E-Tense 4×4 360 Opera Premiere: €87,250

Photo DS 9 Esprit De Voyage

DS 9 E-Tense test video

DS 9 E-Tense test, test driving impressions VIDEO

