After a somewhat dubious start – ‘we have taken over some Citroën models, but we are really very special and unique’ – DS has definitely found its way in recent years. mojo. The range now only consists of idiosyncratic models that at first glance cannot be traced back to their Stellantis-wide basis.

This glittering DS 7 is a good example: would you associate it with a Grandland or 5008 DS’ largest crossover has been around for a few years and was therefore ripe for an update. This is not too drastic, logically, because with 42 percent of sales, this is the most successful model of the brand.

What has changed on the DS 7?

The word Crossback is gone, but it does say very big ‘DS AUTOMOBILES’ on the back – that’s fashion, you see. There are also subtle styling changes, such as fresh 19- to 21-inch wheels, darker and thinner taillights, a larger grille and the striking Light Veil (light veil) in the front bumper. The headlights are also new and now contain three rows of 28 LEDs each to accurately keep traffic out of your high beam.

Belgians can still opt for a 130 hp diesel, but in the Netherlands it is only plug-in hybrids that are used: three units, from 225 via 300 to 360 hp. The latter two have four-wheel drive due to the addition of an electric motor on the rear axle.

There are countless versions available with names such as Bastille, Rivoli and Performance Line, but you know us: we must of course have the opulent Opéra again, with hip gray leather and the strongest powertrain. More than 74 grand compared to 53 for the entry-level driver (68 and 43 respectively in Belgium); but there is also a more expensive La Première, so we don’t feel very guilty.

The driving behavior of this DS 7 E-Tense

Driving the fastest DS 7 gives us an intriguing combination of sensations. The whole thing is kind, soft and soothing, but when your right foot starts doing its thing, you get all the driving force for your molars. Thanks to the electrical assistance, the reactions are immediate and the DS 7 feels even faster than it already is. The petrol engine does not sound special, but the automatic transmission shifts quickly and precisely and the acceleration is enjoyable.

The lively character is further enhanced by the rather direct steering, which even gets quite a bit of weight in the Sport mode. The 4×4 360 is a fraction lower and wider on its wheels and has larger brakes than other versions. The chassis does use a camera in certain modes to detect bumps in the road, but it never really gets French floaty, and the seats are comfortable as long as you don’t go crazy through bends.

The final verdict of the DS 7 E-Tense

You don’t have to, because it’s no punishment to take it easy with the DS 7 and calmly enjoy the ambiance in this beautiful interior. The Opéra has stitching with pearly buttons in it – that alone makes you want to upgrade.

The DS 7 has always been about the details; otherwise it would really just be ‘just another crossover’. The design is distinctive and the DS-specific use of materials, the decoration and animations in the interior make you feel pampered. Refinement is a journeyproclaims the brand in its best French, and it shows: this DS 7 is now more beautiful than ever.

Specifications of the DS 7 E-Tense 4×4 360 Opéra (2022)

engine

1,598 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

360 hp @ 5,500 rpm

520 Nm @ 3,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

top 235 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.8 l/100km

40 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,593×1,906x

1,625 mm (lxwxh)

2,738mm (wheelbase)

1,860 kilograms

43 l (petrol)

555 / 1,712 l (luggage)

Prices

€74,440 (NL)

€68,750 (B)