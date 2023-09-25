The DS 7 supplied to the Republic of France were used by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their travel during the institutional visit that the English royals carried out in Paris in recent days. After the welcome in front of the Arc de Triomphe, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were invited to the Elysée Palace and the journey along the iconic Avenue des Champs-Élysées was made aboard the model of the premium Stellantis brand .

The distinctive elements of the presidential DS 7

The two Heads of State paraded in a DS 7 Crossback Presidentiel, whose first appearance dates back to May 2017. The DS 7 Crossback Presidentiel was the first to hit the streets, immediately showing off all the know-how of DS Automobiles, with the custom-made sunroof and identifying elements of the function (the “République Française” emblems, the flag bearer…). The black Art Leather interior features a French touch thanks to the use of Toile de Laque, created and crafted by Atelier Maury.

The brand at the service of the Elysée

Other DS 7s, including the DS 7 Élysée, accompanied the procession and Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron were hosted on board one of the DS 7s produced in Mulhouse. Having joined the fleet of the Presidency of the French Republic in November 2021, the DS 7 Élysée is a unique creation, which takes up the basis of the DS 7 E-TENSE 4×4 300 with an elongated chassis and specific equipment to transform it into a tool of work. The DS 7 Élysée is part of a great tradition of DSs made for the Presidency of the French Republic.

The relationship between UK and France and DS’s journey

This state visit symbolizes the relationship of friendship and trust that exists between the President of the French Republic and His Majesty the King, who in the past have collaborated closely in the protection of biodiversity and in the fight against global warming. DS Automobiles is strongly committed to the energy transition and starting from 2024 all new models will be exclusively 100% electric.