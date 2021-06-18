The technology of elegance: this is how the premium brand of Stellantis defines the new DS 4. A concentration of refinement and tech content that guides the offensive of the transalpine brand in this 2021, focusing on this model that embodies the maximum expression of DS savoir faire Automobiles.

With a width of 1.83 meters and large 720mm wheels that are offered with rims up to 20 inches, a compact length of 4.40 meters and a low height of 1.47 meters, the DS 4 has truly impressive dimensions and a look of great impact. The front is characterized by the new light signature. The particularly slim headlamps are equipped with the DS Matrix LED Vision system which combines LED and directional matrix lights. They are complemented by new daytime running lights consisting of two lines of LEDs on each side (for a total of 150 LEDs). The DS Wings connect the headlights to the grille which, depending on the version, consists of a structure divided into two parts with diamond-point motifs of progressive dimensions that emerge from a three-dimensional grid. Above it, the long and wide hood lends a decidedly dynamic look to the silhouette.

Franzetti: “New DS 4 for the definitive consecration”

The profile combines fluidity and clean lines. The retractable door handles accompany the sculpted surfaces on the sides. The large diameter body / wheels ratio (including a 20-inch version with aerodynamic inserts) derives from the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept which guarantees an unparalleled design. At the rear, the roof descends gently, joining a particularly inclined rear window, adorned with a “Reflective Design” screen printing, an external symbol of prestigious know-how. The silhouette expresses decisive style and aerodynamic efficiency. The rear fenders have bold proportions, with curves and edges on the bodywork to highlight the detail of the C-pillar with a glossy black finish where the DS Automobiles emblem stands out. The new rear light signature features a progressive laser-engraved flake pattern.

Starting from the same silhouette, DS 4 is transformed. At the heart of the range is DS 4, extremely elegant thanks to its specific bumper design, subtle chrome accents and a pavilion also available in black for a more athletic look. DS 4 Cross instead plays on the visual perception of an SUV through the lower part of the bumpers characterized by special protection and matt black paint. The whole is completed by the upper profiles of the side windows in glossy black, the grille of the grille also in glossy black, specific 19-inch wheels, the glossy black roof bars and the roof in the same color as the body. As an exclusive option, DS 4 CROSS is available with the Advanced Traction Control function which offers enhanced traction thanks to sand, snow and mud modes, and the Hill Assist Descent Control system. Finally, a more dynamic version, DS 4 Performance features exteriors finished in black with the Black Pack (DS WINGS front and rear, grille and side window profiles), characteristic black Minneapolis wheels and exclusive interiors.

The interior of the passenger compartment still reflects the refinement and refinement of the materials, a distinctive feature of DS. Starting with the high-density seats in Criollo Nappa leather, characterized by the watch strap workmanship. The dashboard is also upholstered in Criollo Nappa leather. The brown ash wood decorations add an extra touch of sophistication. The electrically ventilated, heated and massaging front seats also offer pneumatic lumbar adjustment. The leather interior in Pebble Gray and Criollo Brown conveys an impression of spaciousness and brightness. The seats, center console, center armrest and door armrests in Pebble Gray full-grain leather create a contrast with the Nappa dashboard, the Criollo Brown leather-covered steering wheel and the brown ash wood decorations. For the sportier version then there is Alcantara, with Performance versions available with seats in Basalt and Alcantara woven fabric or with seats in Basalt Black full grain leather.

The technology is then intertwined with the attention to detail, with the DS Extended Head-Up Display that offers a cutting-edge visual experience and constitutes a first step towards augmented reality thanks to a new immersive technology that projects the essential information for driving. Through an optical effect, the driver will have the sensation of viewing the data four meters away from the windshield on a diagonal of 21 inches, in line with his gaze, an absolute novelty for this segment. Essential driving information, such as speed, driving assistance, navigation data and warning messages, as well as the title of the song you are listening to or the incoming call, are displayed as if they were projected onto the road ahead to itself.

This sensory and experiential technology is part of a more global offering, at the heart of an infotainment system that features a completely redesigned 10-inch touch screen: DS IRIS SYSTEM. The new solution incorporates the ergonomics of a smartphone with a tactile, fluid and reactive interface and completely customizable via widget. Display settings and preferences load automatically when the car is started. The logic of personalization allows all users to modify the content according to their needs.

DS 4, go to the orders: prices from 29,500 euros

The new DS 4 will be declined according to its three souls, elegant, sporty and adventurous (the standard version, the Cross version and the Performance) with the respective fittings Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli, Performance Line and Line + and Business, Trocadero and Rivoli, with the latter also including the limited launch edition La Premiere. The range of engines will include an electrified version with a 225 HP front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid unit, which will be able to guarantee up to 50 km of electric range. In addition to the PHEV version there will also be a PureTech petrol variant with power levels of 130 and 180hp and the 130hp BlueHDi, all matched exclusively to the eight-speed automatic transmission. The price list will start from 30,250 euros for the version with the 130 HP PureTech in Business version, up to 48,750 euros for the Cross Rivoli plug-in hybrid. On the occasion of the launch, however, the new DS 4 will be offered for 29,500 euros.