“DS is a solid and profitable brand and with DS 4 we aim to continue the growth path started in 2019 also in 2021 by continuing to grow and evolve. We are the latest brand that in a year of this kind has launched 2 new models (DS 9, ed). ” Eugenio Franzetti does not hide and looks to the future of the French premium brand of the Stellantis Group with great optimism, welcoming during the Italian preview in Milan the renewed DS 4, a car on which the transalpine car manufacturer is focusing a lot this year.

DS 4, go to the orders: prices from 29,500 euros

“The DS 4 is an exceptional product, designed to distinguish us from our competitors – continued Franzetti – we wanted to recreate this model through a unique and spectacular style. The main buying lever in Italy is still the design and so we have focused on this feature declining it on different souls. In this way we can speak to a still large audience. With this we can also make up for the lack of notoriety. Potential customers include a very large group that can choose the new DS 4 for its complete and multifaceted range from the point of view of versions and engines. ”

Eugenio Franzetti new Managing Director of DS Italia

The choice to focus on a model that ranks in an intermediate position between sedan and SUV coupe, while identifying itself more with the forms of the first, it has been carefully studied by DS who wanted to give its model a global breath, while relying on the growing Italian basin: “Italy is a somewhat anomalous market, in which segment B and A with the cars of the national brand continue to have higher shares but segment C, especially with C-SUVs, is the second pillar from a commercial point of view. However, we are a global brand so we have focused on this connotation. “

The new DS 4 will arrive in dealerships starting from the third week of October and will be declined according to three souls, adventure, sporty and elegant, with their respective fittings Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli, Performance Line and Line + and Business, Trocadero and Rivoli, with the latter also including the limited launch edition La Premiere. The range of engines will include an electrified version with a 225 HP front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid unit, which will be able to guarantee up to 50 km of electric range. In addition to the PHEV version there will also be a PureTech petrol variant with power levels of 130 and 180hp and the 130hp BlueHDi, all matched exclusively to the eight-speed automatic transmission. The price list will start from 30,250 euros for the version with the 130 HP PureTech in Business set-up, up to 48,750 euros for the Cross Rivoli plug-in hybrid. On the occasion of the launch, however, the new DS 4 will be offered for 29,500 euros.