The DS trademark is luxury. A luxury enhanced both in the external design of the models of the French company, but also inside their cockpit. Where the technology plays a fundamental role: one of the innovative solutions, defined by DS itself as “able to amaze for the originality of the approach”, is the Smart Touch technology, present on DS 4. Concretely, it consists of a small 5 ″ display touch sensitive, present on the central tunnel near the gear selector, through which the driver can manage the main functions of the car.

As explained by DS itself, this system was designed by the designers of the French brand to avoid distractions by the driver during its use. Its effectiveness is linked to the system DS Iris, which is based on natural speech recognition, and which graphically shows its presence with the visualization of a prism on the small display. Furthermore, both systems are constantly paired with DS Navigation, and thanks to 6 customizable shortcuts the driver can memorize a series of usual commands and recall them with a simple gesture, without ever taking his eyes off the road. The activation mechanism of the DS Smart Touch function is very simple: to call up the system, a long touch is sufficient, which also allows you to view the 6 shortcuts above on the central screen, while to close the display just direct your finger to the extreme left or right of the screen.

The 5 ″ touch screen display can therefore be used for five different functions: validate entry or exit from pop-up functions such as incoming calls; manually enter the destination to reach or a name to call, thanks to natural handwriting recognition; coordinate advanced gestures such as Zoom in-out and Double-click, Pinch to rotate, Scroll with 2 fingers (map shift) for cartography (in 2/3 or full screen); and view the operation of DS Iris. Final remarks on prices: the DS Iris and DS Smart Touch systems are included in different versions of the DS 4, or they can be added as an option for 1,250 euros.