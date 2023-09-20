The collection Esprit de Voyage represents for DS a meeting point between luxury and fashion. After having equipped the DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models, now it is the turn of DS 3 to become part of this special series: a truly exclusive car, available with three different engines and in six color combinations for the bodywork with the two-tone variants Platino Grey, Absolute White, Cristallo Grey, Artense Grey, Première Gray and Diva Red combined with the Perla Black roof, in addition to the single-colour Platino Grey, Pearl Black and Assoluto White liveries.

Exterior design

What distinguishes this version of DS 3 externally is the Esprit de Voyage customization that decorates the front doors, as well as the mirror caps which feature an exclusive, revisited laser-engraved pattern. But not only that: at the front we also find the DS WINGS Gloss Black flanked by a grille dotted with chrome elements, also in Gloss Black. The overview is completed by i 18″ Kyoto rimscharacterized by an Anthracite Gray diamond finish with matte coating.

Elegant interior

The interiors are finished in Grigio Ghiaia, complete with a dashboard covered in Nappa leather and decorated with the Esprit de Voyage embossing. THE seats instead, they feature a bi-material finish as standard in which the Luxembourg fabric is combined with Gravel Gray Nappa leather: on request, in any case, they can be in Basalt Black full-grain leather. THE sill plates front they are then decorated with the map representing the signature of the Esprit de Voyage Collection, while the edges of the mats are Pearl Grey, while the Gravel Gray covering distinguishes the doors.

Prices and engines

The new DS 3 Esprit de Voyage, based on the Rivoli trim level, is available with three different engine solutions: one 100% electric, with a 156 HP engine and 54 kWh battery for a range of 402 kilometers in the WLTP cycle; a 130 HP PureTech petrol, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission; And Diesel BlueHDi, with the same power as the petrol configuration as well as the same transmission. THE prices they start from 34,300 euros for the petrol version, rise to 36,250 euros for the diesel one and reach 44,300 euros for the full electric.