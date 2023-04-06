You didn’t know it was going on, but it just goes to show: always pay attention, otherwise you will miss crucial information. Yes it’s true. DS is finally ending the addition of ‘Crossback’. The term already disappeared from the type designation of the DS 7 with its facelift last year, and now the DS 3 Crossback also has to believe it. It is now fully called ‘DS 3’, just like that nice hatchback from the past. And that while it is really higher, tougher and Crossbackiger. We hope he gets over it soon.

Don’t worry, he will be given some things to ease the pain. For example, the stronger electric powertrain that also finds its way to its Peugeot brother, the e-2008, around this time. The new engine offers 156 hp instead of 136 and is still more economical with energy.

Couple this with modified aero, tires with less rolling resistance and a more energy-dense battery and presto, you’ve got a range that will satisfy even the most exasperated range-anxiety. 404 kilometers according to WLTP specification, instead of just over 300. While even that was not crazy. Charging is still possible with a maximum of 100 kW, fast enough for a battery of this size.

The appearance of the DS 3 E-Tense Performance

The DS 3 has also received a visual makeover. They have tightened its curves, added the fine-lined daytime running lights that the DS 7 already received, slightly changed the bumpers and lamps and most importantly: deleted almost all the chrome. Well, that’s another U-turn for a brand that until recently wanted everything to be shiny.

Those days are over, says DS, and they gave the DS 3 a dark grille and ditto accents. There are six new wheel types, two new colors (take that beautiful deep red, even if it’s called Diva Red) and large stainless steel letters with ‘DS AUTOMOBILES’ on the back. Just in case you thought for a moment you were looking at a DS lawnmower.

The interior

Inside we see a new steering wheel with no longer all controls behind it, but on it. All versions get a 10.3-inch central display with a special diamond-shaped layout with touch buttons below it. We would have liked to see some setting options for the air conditioning here, but they are still hidden in the screen.

That system is, by the way, draggable tiles to put your hand. The TomTom navi is excellent, showing charging points and talking to an app on your phone that helps you plan your trip. In the back is just enough space for a few adults, although they are in a visibly sparse environment than in the front. Our Performance Line+ is bursting with Alcantara; in the photos you can see the even more luxurious Opéra.

Driving modes in the DS 3

The engine only releases all its power in Sport mode; in Normal and Eco power and torque are limited unless you really kick the right pedal through the floor. The DS 3 is quite a bit faster than before, but still don’t expect a sprint miracle – 9 seconds around to 100 is okay, nothing more.

The assistance systems do their job nicely, the weight of the steering differs considerably per driving mode (we find Normal the most pleasant) and the chassis does not try to be interesting in terms of sportiness; it behaves leniently on most surfaces.

Final conclusion of the DS 3 E-Tense

We understand if you fall for the face of the DS 3, or for its luxury on board. But those who are particularly charmed by the technical side can also go to Peugeot for a few thousand euros less, or to Jeep for the new Avenger. Something to think about.

Specifications of the DS 3 E-Tense Performance Line+ (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

260 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds

top 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.3kWh/100km A Label

Range (assignment)

404km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours 30 minutes at 11 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,118×1,802x

1,534 mm (lxwxh)

2,556mm (wheelbase)

1,525 kilograms

350 / 1,050 l (luggage)

Prices

€44,340 (NL)

€42,000 (B)