From: Linus Prien

The Kakhovka reservoir at the nuclear power plant near Zaporizhia has dried up. © IMAGO/Smoliyenko Dmytro/Ukrinform/ABACA

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam could be fatal for Russia. The reservoir of the nuclear power plant near Zaporizhia is drying up – and paving the way for Ukraine.

Zaporischschja – About the course of the Ukraine War the world repeatedly looked towards Zaporizhia. The reason for this is the nuclear power plant located on site and the concern of a super meltdown like in Fukushima. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent several delegations to Ukraine to assess the situation at different times.

Now there is a whole new problem at the nuclear power plant: the former Kachowka reservoir is drying up rapidly. A desert is currently emerging where there were masses of water just a few weeks ago. The water is after Destruction of the Kachowka Dam flowed towards the Black Sea, like that Mirror reported.

Ukraine War: Dry reservoir also has military consequences

The drying up of the reservoir will probably have catastrophic consequences for the population in the surrounding area. Last but not least, lack of water could become a problem, both for Ukrainians and for the Russian units in the occupied areas around. However, there will probably also be implications for the actions of the Ukrainian units in the war.

Water bodies play a special role in the Ukraine war. In order to win the previous battles in Kherson, the Ukrainian units destroyed several bridges in their own country in order to limit the supply routes for the Russian army. That would be on the bridges Ukraine now actually instructed. However, since the former reservoir has now dried up, new avenues are opening up for the Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine war: Russia considers attack on nuclear power plant

Under the new circumstances, Ukrainian units may well be able to cross the Dnieper River, which runs alongside the Kakhovka reservoir. This would greatly aid Ukrainian counteroffensive efforts. “Due to the low water level, the Dnipro seems to be surmountable at Enerhodar and further west at Nikopol,” writes military expert Nico Lange on Twitter. “The resulting danger to Russian positions appears to be the cause of the public outcry surrounding the Enerhodar nuclear power plant.”

In addition, there is Mirror according to the concern that Russia could plan an attack on the nuclear power plant. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maljar said Moscow is considering this as a response. (LP)