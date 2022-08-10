It will be even drier in the coming days, but no additional national measures are needed for the time being, Rijkswaterstaat reported on Wednesday after consultation with the provinces and various ministries.

However, it is possible that measures will be expanded regionally. It was the first meeting of the Water Shortage Management Team since it was officially established last Wednesday that the Netherlands is struggling with a water shortage. Now the scarce water is distributed according to legal agreements in order to protect dikes, peatlands and vulnerable nature in the first place. The last time this happened was in the summer of 2018.

“Due to the precipitation shortage, high temperature and wind, the drought will increase further until Sunday”, chairman Michèle Blom, director-general of Rijkswaterstaat, said afterwards. “No additional national measures are currently being taken. level, the measures will be expanded.”

On Tuesday it appeared that the discharge of river water from the Meuse and Rhine has fallen rapidly in recent days. It is possible that the lowest water level since the dry year 2018 will be reached at Lobith.

It will remain dry and (very) warm for the time being. Texel therefore immediately introduces a smoking and heating ban for forest, dune and heath areas due to the increased risk of wildfires. “One smoldering cigarette butt is currently enough to cause a large wildfire,” according to the municipality. Smoking and fires are prohibited within 30 meters of such areas. Furthermore, people are asked not to park their cars in high, dry grass – the hot exhaust can cause a fire – and to throw glass in waste bins.

The fire brigade in Rotterdam is calling for the help of citizens to prevent and quickly discover wildfires during this heat wave. “The sooner people call, the sooner we can act,” says Jan Tuns of the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Region.



The good news: also next week, when the expected heat wave is over, it will still remain ‘beautiful summer weather’, Weeronline reported.

