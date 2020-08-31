Dry skin causes many problems such as skin crust, roughness or pores getting bigger. Many times cracks are also seen due to dryness on such skin. Such skin is very rough, due to which the aging effect is more visible in it. There are many problems on this type of skin. It is difficult to do any makeup on this skin and sometimes the pain is also painful, but here it must be understood that this problem is Kyrbal and if taken care of it, then the problem can be easily got rid of.

1. Due to having dry skin, there can be internal as well as external. In such a situation, it is important to first keep your body hydrated. Take more and more fluids and increase the amount of protein and vitamins in the food. Use fruits and colorful vegetables more. Also understand the need for skin. If the skin looks dry, then moisturize it. Along with all these, you should also take some special measures which, while being natural, are very effective on dry skin.

2. If your skin is dry, then massage your skin thoroughly with coconut or sesame oil before bathing. After this, take a bath with a spoon of oil in bath water. This will keep your skin dry and rough.

3. Do not use very fragrant and hard soap while bathing. Instead, use glycerin base soap. Do not use too much facewash or soap.

4. Whenever you take a bath or wash your mouth, apply a moisturizer immediately. Keep in mind that before moisturizing the face or body, you moisturize it. This will not lose moisture.

5. At night, apply cream on your face at bedtime and mix vitamin E separately in your cream. This will reduce the dryness of your face very fast.

6. Use cream, gram flour and lemon instead of soap. After cleansing your face with raw milk, apply this facepack and rub it gently with hands and wash it with clean water. This will also deep clean your skin and will not cause dryness.

7. Whenever you go in the sun, apply sunblock on the skin for 15 minutes before going out, whose SPF is at least 50. After about 15 minutes you apply moisturizer on your skin. Then exit. Also, when you come back home, you clean the face with raw milk or any clinger and then apply cream containing vitamin E on the face.

Mix 50 grams of Shia butter in 50 grams of B wax and melt it in a double boiler. Now mix ten capsules of vitamin E in it. Also add 30 grams of coconut oil to it. If you have any essential oil, then add it for fragrance. Just mix them all together and leave it for a while and your deep moisturizing cream is ready. Always protect your skin from strong sunlight, wind and cold, as it has a bad effect on your skin.