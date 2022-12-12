This is why these two seemingly trivial symptoms should not be underestimated.

Listening to the signals that our body sends us is very important to arrive at a quick diagnosis. There are symptoms that, even if they seem trivial, actually hide a much more serious reality.

He knows it well Christina McKnight, a 35-year-old woman and mother who had initially ignored trivial symptoms such as dry skin and brittle hair. When she was 27, Christina had been suffering from these very trivial symptoms for a few weeks which she had attributed to a period of severe stress.

Then the tiredness, the clouded mind accompanied by the other symptoms made her decide to go to a doctor.

The specialist decided to see clearly by prescribing tests for the young woman. After hospitalization and tests, the diagnosis arrived for her in 2014: thyroid cancer.

“I just started feeling very tired and had a lot of mental confusion, but I thought it was just because of work. Then my husband noticed how tired I was and my lack of interest in things like the gym, which I usually love. I couldn’t do things like I used to” – he told about his initially underestimated symptoms.

“My hair had become strangely brittle and my skin had also dried out. I kept ignoring everything. My husband knew something was wrong and he made me book a doctor’s appointment, which I canceled twice because I had too much to do” – he continued. Eventually the diagnosis of thyroid cancer which forced her to undergo treatment thyroidectomyfollowed by radioactive iodine ablation treatment in January to remove any remnants of her thyroid glands.

Today Christina is fortunately well and recovered but for some time she has opened a blog where she has launched an appeal to all people on the importance of early diagnosis and not to underestimate apparently trivial changes in the body.