Highlights: The corona vaccine’s dry run will begin in all states across the country from today

Government will check vaccination plan during dry run

The dry run will be organized in two cities in every state of the country.

new Delhi

There is a preparation to start the Corona vaccine dry run from across the country from today. This dry run will be organized in two cities in every state of the country. Based on this, the actual vaccination campaign will be carried out across the state. No vaccine will be used during this dry run. Through dry run, it will be tested how effective the vaccination plan has been made by the government. Apart from this, the government will also test real-time monitoring through the Co-WIN app.

Health Ministry team will keep an eye

Till now such a dry run was done in four states of the country, Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In these four states, good results regarding dry run were revealed. After this, the government now decided to implement this dry run across the country. For this, the Union Health Ministry has also constituted a special team, which will closely monitor the entire process.

There will be a dry run in three places in Delhi

In the national capital, three places have been selected for the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination on Saturday. Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Center in Daryaganj and Venkateswara Hospital in Dwarka are the three locations in Delhi that have been selected for tomorrow’s rehearsal. These three places are in one Shahdara district, one in Southwest district and one in Central district.

These places were selected in UP

The state government has selected 6 centers including Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, KGMU and SGPGI in Lucknow for the dry run in Uttar Pradesh. Vaccination preparations will be tested at these centers from 9 am to 4 pm.

Now export-import of Corona vaccine will be possible, government has done this

Trial will be held here in Jammu and Kashmir

Dry runs will be organized in 9 hospitals in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir. During this time, the preparations of the Union Territory regarding corona vaccination will also be examined. According to reports, the event will be held in Srinagar and Kulgam districts of Kashmir Valley and Jammu district in Jammu region.

How effective is red ant sauce in treating Kovid-19? CSIR and AYUSH Ministry will decide

All of these will be investigated during rehearsal

Under the dry run, cold storage of Kovid-19 vaccine, transportation arrangements, crowd management at the vaccine site, distance distortion system, etc., were also tested. Will go.

Serum Institute of India vaccine approved, vaccination will start in how many days, know every update

Why Dry Run of Covid Vaccination

The entire exercise is being done so that it can be plugged before launching the final campaign. In addition, the program managers involved in the campaign will also get hands-on experience. Indeed, the screening process of mobilization and vaccination of Kovid-19 vaccines from rehearsals, coordination between the use of covin in the field, planning, implementation, reporting, identifying challenges, guidance on actual implementation, if any improvement is needed Marking, etc. will be detected.

Corona vaccination dry run successfully completed, ‘dummy vaccine’ given to beneficiaries

What is dry run?

Dry run means that there will be a mock drill of the entire vaccination process. That means everything will be the same as what is going on in the vaccination campaign, except vaccine administration. This means that the dummy will leave the vaccine cold store and reach the vaccination center. Crowd management will also be tested on the sites. Real-time monitoring of vaccine will also be tested. Overall, it will be everything except the original vaccine.



What will happen after the dry run?

After running the dry run for two days, a report will be prepared. The task force at the state level will review it. The report will then be sent to the Union Ministry of Health. Findings of dry run in the four states at the central level will be reviewed again. If the need for change in the plan is felt then it will be done. If all goes well, then the vaccination campaign will be launched in January according to the present plan.