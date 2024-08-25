Max Verstappen will be hunting for his fourth consecutive victory in the Dutch Grand Prix this afternoon from second position. The reigning Formula 1 world champion had to tolerate British McLaren driver Lando Norris ahead of him in qualifying at the Zandvoort circuit, but hopes that the Red Bull will do better in the race. Follow the run-up to the race, which starts at 15:00, in our live blog!
#Dry #race #expected #Zandvoort #stormy #days #grid #penalty #Hamilton
Sote | The current social security model doesn’t work, say Orpo and Purra, this is how an expert would fix it
War|The government is prepared to merge welfare areas if their economic situations deteriorate badly. According to HS data, five areas...
Leave a Reply