Max Verstappen will be hunting for his fourth consecutive victory in the Dutch Grand Prix this afternoon from second position. The reigning Formula 1 world champion had to tolerate British McLaren driver Lando Norris ahead of him in qualifying at the Zandvoort circuit, but hopes that the Red Bull will do better in the race. Follow the run-up to the race, which starts at 15:00, in our live blog!

#Dry #race #expected #Zandvoort #stormy #days #grid #penalty #Hamilton