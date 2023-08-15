Madrid. Dry lightning can spark wildfires even in wetter conditions, according to a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Until now it was thought that lightning strikes the ground when there was little or no rain only posed a wildfire hazard if it occurred with less than 2.5 millimeters of water per day, but the new study, led by Washington State University on lightning-ignited wildfires in the western United States, found that strikes were caused despite up to 7.7 millimeters of precipitation.

Although the amount of rain remains low, a more accurate estimate could help response teams to detect fires earlier, especially the so-called “remnant” fires, which can lie dormant for several days before becoming full-blown fires.

According to Dmitri Kalashnikov, a doctoral candidate in the Washington State University College of Environment and lead author of the study, “The amounts of rainfall that we have quantified will help us better understand how much water can fall and still pose a fire risk.”

The researchers analyzed data from more than 4,600 naturally occurring fires collected by the National Interagency Fire Center across the West between 2015 and 2020. Using data from the National Lightning Detection Network, they collated 3,726 of them with the rays that probably provoked them.