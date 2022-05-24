Dry Law will start earlier due to elections: what about the Champions League?

Daniel Palacios, Minister of the Interior, reported this Tuesday afternoon that the Dry Law, for the presidential elections on Sunday, May 29, will take effect from Saturday 28, at 4 pm, and will go until Monday 30, at 12 am

With this information, several businesses in the entertainment sector are waiting for the earnings of that day because the measure will start two hours earlier than expected (it will start at 4, previously it had been established that it would start at 6).

The concern mainly has to do with the fact that the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League final will take place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday, May 28, at 2 pm Colombian time.

Taking into account that Luis Díaz could become the first Colombian to start in the final of the tournament, the expectation for his game is immense. In addition, Real Madrid is usually one of the most followed teams in the country.

The game, if it does not go to extra time, would be ending around 4 pm But if there is additional time, it could be ending around 4:45 (you have to take into account if there are penalties), a time that intersects with the Dry Law.

