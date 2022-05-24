Dry Law will start earlier due to elections: what about the Champions League?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Champions League trophy
Champions League trophy
The time of the measure could interfere with consumption for the Liverpool vs. R. Madrid.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 24, 2022, 02:30 PM
Daniel Palacios, Minister of the Interior, reported this Tuesday afternoon that the Dry Law, for the presidential elections on Sunday, May 29, will take effect from Saturday 28, at 4 pm, and will go until Monday 30, at 12 am
With this information, several businesses in the entertainment sector are waiting for the earnings of that day because the measure will start two hours earlier than expected (it will start at 4, previously it had been established that it would start at 6).
The concern mainly has to do with the fact that the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League final will take place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday, May 28, at 2 pm Colombian time.
Taking into account that Luis Díaz could become the first Colombian to start in the final of the tournament, the expectation for his game is immense. In addition, Real Madrid is usually one of the most followed teams in the country.
The game, if it does not go to extra time, would be ending around 4 pm But if there is additional time, it could be ending around 4:45 (you have to take into account if there are penalties), a time that intersects with the Dry Law.
More news
SPORTS
May 24, 2022, 02:30 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dry #Law #start #earlier #due #elections #Champions #League
Leave a Reply