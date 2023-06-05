In the electoral elections of Mexico, the Dry Law as a measure to regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages.

This law seeks to guarantee a peaceful and safe environment during the electoral process, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption that could cause disturbances or influence the citizens’ vote.

The dry law implies temporary restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages throughout the country, including bars, restaurants and shops. This measure has become a common practice to promote calm and fairness during elections.

The dry law is generally established in a period of 24 hours prior to Election Day and it can vary in its duration depending on each state.

During this time, sale is prohibited of alcoholic beverages in commercial establishments, and in some cases, consumption in public places is also limited.

This measure seeks to prevent excessive alcohol consumption that may affect security and public order during election day.

The implementation of the dry law during electoral elections has as main objective to maintain an environment of peace and respect.

By restricting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, it seeks to avoid situations of violence or altercations that could jeopardize the integrity of citizens and the legitimacy of the electoral process.

It is intended to guarantee that voters make free and conscious decisions, without the influence of excessive alcohol consumption.

The dry law also seeks to prevent the use of alcohol as a means to manipulate the citizens’ vote. By restricting the sale of alcoholic beverages, political parties or interest groups are prevented from using alcohol as a way to encourage or condition the population vote.

This measure contributes to promoting transparency and fairness in elections, ensuring that citizens can exercise their right to vote freely and without external pressure.

It is important to note that the dry law not only applies to commercial establishments, but also to individuals. During the restriction period, it is prohibited to organize private events where alcoholic beverages are served, such as parties or gatherings.

The authorities carry out surveillance operatives to ensure that this measure is complied with and punish those who violate it.