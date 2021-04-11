This weekend the Dry Law will be in force due to the celebration of the second electoral round in Ecuador. The objective is to avoid altercations during these days and, especially, to control the spread of the coronavirus during these elections. The country is experiencing a second wave of infections and the situation continues to be alarming.

What is Prohibition?

This decree is part of article 12 of the Code of Democracy and consists of the prohibition of sale, distribution and consumption of alcoholic beverages. The penalty for not respecting this measure amounts to $ 200, the equivalent of 50% of the Unified Basic Salary (SBU).

The law began last Friday and will end 12 hours after the end of tomorrow’s electoral elections, that is, until 12:00 am on Monday, April 12. “We have planned operations in the nine districts of the DMQ starting at noon on Friday. In addition, in Quito there is a regulation that prohibits drinking on public roads and in those cases the Metropolitan Control Agency (AMC) will act, “said Cristian Paredes.

Shopping centers that do not respect the measure will be fined with an amount of $ 200 to $ 800, the establishment could even be closed to the owners. The electoral silence will also be in force, the breach of which will be fined $ 10,000 to $ 12,000