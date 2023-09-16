Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2023 – 22:03

Detran-SP is carrying out a mega operation next week across the state to intensify the Dry Law blitzes. The actions are scheduled to take place between the 18th and 25th of September, in the middle of National Traffic Week.

According to the agency, every day there will be raids at the 18 Detran superintendencies in São Paulo. Some municipalities may have more than one operation on the same day. The blitzes should be intensified on Friday, 22nd, and the following Saturday, 23rd, especially in areas close to bars and nightclubs.

Officially called Operação Direção Segura Integrada (ODSI), the Dry Law blitzes involve agents from Detran-SP, civil and military police and teams from the technical-scientific police. And actions have intensified in recent months in the State.

The biggest of them was in June, to mark 15 years of Prohibition. That month, Detran-SP inspectors with the support of State security agents approached 25,850 vehicles in 39 operations.

Last month, another 24,600 drivers underwent a breathalyzer test. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the same month in 2022.

When a driver is caught using a breathalyzer with up to 0.33 mg of alcohol per liter of air expelled, the driver is charged with a very serious infraction and fined R$2,934.70. In addition, he now faces a process that could lead to the suspension of his driver’s license.

The same punishment is applied to drivers who refuse to blow into the breathalyzer. The fine is doubled if the driver is a repeat offender within a year – in this case, the driver’s license is revoked.

Furthermore, if the driver is caught with an alcohol content exceeding 0.34 mg of alcohol per liter of breath expelled, he or she will be taken directly to the police station. In this case, in addition to the fine and suspension of the right to drive, the driver can be sentenced to six months to three years in prison.