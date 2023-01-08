Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal is starting this year in good spirits with his good intentions… from 2006. This year it will really work. In his support group he met a director who participates in Dry January. This article has been factually checked and, as always, found to be 1.00 percent true.

‘It remains strange that it is so normal to fill up with E10 these days, almost everyone does it. I think it’s the other way around that you have to justify yourself when you say you don’t fill up with ethanol. People immediately think that something is wrong or that you have a problem,’ says Bram Stof. His car is on Dry January: Stof does not fill up with ethanol for a month.

According to Wikipedia, ethanol is “the best known and most common alcohol.” In the Netherlands, more than 300 million kilos of petrol are tapped every month, the majority of which contains ethanol. The use of ethanol is therefore quite normal nowadays. “It creeps in a bit. Nowadays I even fill up with E10 during the week’, admits Bram Stof.

But what happens if you don’t fill up with ethanol for a month? Ethanol attracts water, so your car retains moisture. If you fill up with E5 (which contains less or often no ethanol), your car will lose some weight. About 69 percent of people believe that the engine feels healthier after a month of ethanol. In addition, you will get more loyalty points at your favorite petrol station.

