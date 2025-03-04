The dry eye, dry eye syndrome, chronic dry eye or dryoconjuntivitis dry is a tear disorder that covers the eye protecting it and favoring the vision. The tear is a complex substance composed of lipid layer, aqueous layer, mucin layer that facilitates the adhesion of tear, and corneal epithelium. The main production points of tears are the tear glands; The Meibomio glands, which generate the lipid layer of the tear or meibum; and the caliciform cells of the sclera (the exterior conjunctive layer of the eye) produced by the mucous or mucin component.

When the dry eye is presented, it is not enough to keep the eye lubricated, which causes great discomfort and even affects the quality of life since it feels ardor, itching, light sensitivity … tears wash the surface of the eye to keep it wet, clean and protected against microorganisms, etc. To maintain ocular health, a good vision and without discomfort, it is essential that the eyes have an adequate and uniform tear layer.

This disorder is chronic and may appear at any age although cases increase from 50 years.

Dry eye causes

Disorders in the generation of the different tear compounds

Each element of the tear (oily component –meibum-, aqueous component and mucous component –mucin-) has a function. While the tear maintains hydration, lipids or oil component have the objective of preventing the tear film from evaporating too quickly improving lubrication. On the other hand, the mucin helps to fix and spread the tears through the surface of the eye.

Any problem with the origin of these components: tear glands, meibomial glands and caliciform cells affects tear stability favoring the dry eye.

Dry eye types according to the Dews II Classification of dry eye:

– Evaporative: Meibum deficiency, changes in the surface of the eye, use of contact lenses …

– Poor tear: Sjögren syndrome, non -sjögren syndrome (tear duct obstruction, drugs …).

The factors associated with the dry eye are:

– Spend a lot of time in front of computer, screens …

– Use of lenses.

– Aging

– Hormonal changes.

– Dry air inside.

– Air-conditioning.

– Exposure to wind abroad.

– Low levels of environmental humidity.

– Flying (the dry air of the cabins of the aircraft affects the wetting of the eye).

– Smoke.

– Macular degeneration. Disorder that slowly destroys the acute vision when growing under the macula, a small area of ​​the retina, new abnormal and very fragile blood vessels that let blood and liquid escape.

– Cataracts.

– Uveitis.

– suffer diabetes, thyroid disorders, fibromyalgia, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjogren syndrome.

– Have problems with the eyelids as an incomplete closure of the eyelids to sleep.

– Consequence of eye surgery.

Dry eye symptoms

Tear, redness, blurred vision, itching and/or burning in the eyes

The most frequent symptoms of dry eye are usually:

– Arenilla or foreign body sensation.

– Lagimeo.

– fluctuating blurred vision.

– Itching, stinging or ardor of eyes.

– Discomfort in the eyes when reading, driving or fixing the look.

– Lantillas intolerance.

– Redness of the eyes.

– Light sensitivity.

– Ocular fatigue.

– Heaviness on the eyelids.

– Ocular pain.

Dry Eye Diagnosis

Tarde study

A careful ocular exam and the study of the tear allows to diagnose the dry eye. Tests can be performed to measure the salinity level of the tear film and also to detect:

– MMP-9 levels in the tear, inflammation marker.

– Rupture of the corneal epithelium.

– Increased corneal reepithelization.

– Lactoferrin and IGE levels in tear.

In addition, it is possible to make a conjunctival print cytology and evaluate the surface of the eye to know the state of the ocular surface and the tear film.

Dry eye syndrome is a chronic problem and being able to be caused by many factors, it requires a long -term management and monitoring plan that covers multiple strategies whose response should be evaluated.

Dry eye treatment and medication

Avoid dry environments and stimulate tear production

All those factors or elements that may aggravate the symptoms of the dry eye should be avoided such as exposure to dry environments, air conditioners … The pattern is also stimulating the production of the tear by drugs that increase the aqueous and mucin layer.

The so -called “artificial tears” used regularly allow stabilizing the mucosa, hydrating and lubrifying. There are a wide variety of artificial tears in the market with different compositions. The ophthalmologist is the one who will best indicate the ideal artificial tear at every moment. In cases of inflammation, anti -inflammatory treatment with cyclosporine can be prescribed.

The diet also has to be complemented with Omega 6 and 3 acids.

Dry eye prevention

Good ocular hygiene

The main measure of prevention in front of the dry eye is to maintain good eye hygiene and avoid direct air in the eyes (dryers, wind, fans …). It is advisable to use air humidifiers and wear grooves of envelopes, which cover a good surface around the eyes to exercise shield in front of the wind or direct air. It is also recommended to use protectors on the sides of the glasses.

– When performing tasks, your eyes must be rest, close them for a few minutes.

– You have to blink several times in a row to distribute the tear.

– It is convenient to place the computer screen below the eye level to avoid opening your eyes a lot.

– Do not smoke.

– Avoid places with smoke.

– Use artificial tears regularly.