Dry eye syndrome doesn’t let up even in winter. Indeed some factors, starting from cold wind until you get totoo dry air in homes and officescan exacerbate the disturbances of this condition which, after the age of 50, it affects more than one in ten people, but does not spare even the youngest. Not to mention that during the cold season we spend more time indoors, perhaps on the sofa in front of a tablet or mobile phone screen, and this makes things even worse. When using these devices for a long time in fact, our eyes tend to blink much less than normal, generating excessive evaporation and reduced production of tear fluid. But what exactly is dry eye syndrome and what can be done to counter it? He explains it Paolo Nuccifull professor of Ophthalmology at the State University of Milan.